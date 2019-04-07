Sultanate to take part in WSIS Forum in Geneva

Muscat: The Sultanate will take part on Monday at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva, Switzerland. The summit is organized by the International Telecom Union (ITU), in partnership with a number of United Nations organizations.

The Omani delegation to the summit will be led by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of Information Technology Authority (ITA) along with representatives from the ITA, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“The Sultanate is participating in many activities in this forum,” said Sharifa bint Mohammed al Maskari, Director of International Relations and Information at ITA.

She added, “Oman has been actively participating in this important event for many years realizing its role in the development of the ICT sector.”

“This forum is organized every year to build the global information society, utilize the potentials of knowledge and ICT in the service of digital development and promote the use of information and knowledge to achieve the goals of sustainable development, including those mentioned in the Millennium Declaration. In addition, it seeks to address the continuing challenges facing the information society at the national and regional levels as well as analyzing and assessing the progress made in reducing digital illiteracy gap.

This forum is also important as it highlights the experiences of participating countries and contributes to the exchange of knowledge,” she further went on.

Al Maskari added, “The Participating Omani entities will conduct a workshop in this year’s forum presenting a number of working papers to showcase some successful e-Projects implemented by some government entities in several fields which were recognized in various international gatherings. The workshop will be attended by a number of officials from the ITU and some participants from different world’s countries. Additionally, The Sultanate’s participation will also include organizing a pavilion projecting the Sultanate’s efforts in the ICT field and e-Government projects within the exhibition accompanying the forum.”

Al Maskari said, “The forum will include the showcase of pioneering ICT initiatives from around the world and exchange of international expertise and experiences in the employment of ICT to promote overall development along with discussions on a number of issues, including capacity building in the field of information technology, health, economics and e-Transformation etc…”

Commenting on the Sultanate’s participation and commitment, Gitanjali Sah, Organizer of the WSIS for this year said, “The Sultanate is one of the countries committed to participate in the Forum since its inception. This reflects the Sultanate’s commitment to the development of the ICT sector, which we appreciate. We welcome Oman’s participation in this year’s forum and we hope to know the latest ICT achievements made by the participating government entities.”

The Forum will continue its activities until 12 April. The delegation of the Sultanate will take part in several international meetings with prominent international figures in the ICT sector, as well as attending several workshops that will showcase the experiences of the developed countries. –ONA