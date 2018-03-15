Sultanate to take part in Paris Book Fair

MUSCAT: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the Ministry of Information, will participate in the 38th version of Paris International Book Fair during March 16 to 19. Paris International Book Fair is considered one of the most important European exhibitions, as it has been witnessing a growth in publishing and translation movement, besides the important deals related to the book.

The Sultanate’s participation in the book fair aims at building bridges of communication and opening horizons of cooperation with a number of institutions relating to publishing and translation in Europe. — ONA

