Local 

Sultanate to take part in Paris Book Fair

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the Ministry of Information, will participate in the 38th version of Paris International Book Fair during March 16 to 19. Paris International Book Fair is considered one of the most important European exhibitions, as it has been witnessing a growth in publishing and translation movement, besides the important deals related to the book.
The Sultanate’s participation in the book fair aims at building bridges of communication and opening horizons of cooperation with a number of institutions relating to publishing and translation in Europe. — ONA

Share Button

You May Also Like

Strategic roadmap for promotion of Islamic tourism discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Strategic roadmap for promotion of Islamic tourism discussed

Al Takween magazine discusses Tanfeedh programme, careers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Takween magazine discusses Tanfeedh programme, careers

Beware SMS lottery frauds are spreading tentacles

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Beware SMS lottery frauds are spreading tentacles