Sultanate to participate as a special guest at 39th Paris Book Fair

Paris: The Sultanate will be a special guest at the 39th edition of Paris Book Fair, which will be held from March 14 to 19. This was announced at a press conference held at the Omani Embassy in Paris on Monday. Mohammed bin Khalfan al Busaidi, spokesperson of the Sultanate’s pavilion, highlighted the Sultanate’s participation in this exhibition.The press conference was attended by a number of journalists from the French media. It is noteworthy that the Sultanate and France have strong cultural relations that have always contributed to the continuous exchange of cultural partnerships between the different institutions in both countries. The Paris International Book Fair is one of the most important European exhibitions that witness continuous growth in the publishing and translation activities.

