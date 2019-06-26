Sultanate to open new diplomatic mission in Palestine

Muscat: The Sultanate has decided to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head later to Ramallah to begin the procedures of opening the embassy. The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement which reads as follows:

“In continuation of the Sultanate’s supportive approach to the brotherly Palestinian people, the Sultanate decides to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head later to Ramallah to begin the procedures of opening the embassy”. –ONA