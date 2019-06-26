Main Oman 

Sultanate to open new diplomatic mission in Palestine

Oman Observer , , , ,

Muscat: The Sultanate has decided to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head later to Ramallah to begin the procedures of opening the embassy. The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement which reads as follows:

“In continuation of the Sultanate’s supportive approach to the brotherly Palestinian people, the Sultanate decides to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head later to Ramallah to begin the procedures of opening the embassy”.  –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3821 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

285-room hotel to come up in Muscat

Vinod Nair Comments Off on 285-room hotel to come up in Muscat

Bank Sohar raises $250 million syndicated loan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Sohar raises $250 million syndicated loan

A major attraction

Oman Observer Comments Off on A major attraction