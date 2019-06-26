Sultanate to open embassy in Palestine

MUSCAT: The Sultanate has decided to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head to Ramallah to begin the procedures for opening the embassy. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement which reads as follows: “In continuation of the Sultanate’s supportive approach to the brotherly Palestinian people, the Sultanate decides to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head later to Ramallah to begin the procedures of opening the embassy.” In Muscat, the Palestinian ambassador to Oman said the opening of an embassy in Ramallah was a “historical decision”. “It is an important and indicative step with profound implications, especially at this time, as the Palestinian issue passes through a critical stage,” Tayseer Farhat said. — Agencies

