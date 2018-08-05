Sultanate to host WHO regional meet in Salalah in September

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), will host in September the Ministerial Regional Meeting ‘The Road to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the Eastern-Mediterranean Region’ in Salalah. The meeting is organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. High level officials from the region will participate in the meeting, including ministers of health from 22 EMR countries, under-secretaries and chief technical officers from MoH, senior officials from ministries of finance, planning, social welfare and higher education and parliamentary sectors, advisers and experts, development partners and United Nations organisations namely the World Bank, Unicef, UNFPA and UNDP, Unesco representatives from civil society organisations, private sectors and academia, as well as some of national health institutions.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, highlighted on the importance of the meeting at the international level, as it represents the highest guiding authority in the global health system. He also stressed that the Sultanate’s reputation, which has acquired over the past years and its excellence in organising the important international activities and events in various fields, for all visiting delegations has enabled the Sultanate to be a global destination.

