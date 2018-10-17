Sultanate to host Unesco network meeting

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will host the fourth meeting of the Unesco International Network — the Silk Road Digital Internet Platform from October 28 to 31. The network aims to use potentials of information and communication technology to increase awareness of the common heritage of ancient Silk Road. Rahma bint Qasim al Farsi, Director-General of Museums, unveiled the Sultanate’s preparations to host the meeting at the National Museum in Muscat on Wednesday. “The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, through hosting these meetings, aims to highlight its active role in the Silk Road Platform, promote the good relationship between the Sultanate and Unesco and consider the Sultanate as the first Gulf and Arab country to host the meetings of the Unesco International Network”.

Al Farsi said the Ministry of Heritage and Culture aimed at highlighting the active role of the Sultanate in this platform .

She pointed out that the meeting will be launched by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, on October 29 at the National Museum, in the presence of Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali al Lawati, Adviser to the Minister of Heritage and Culture, Ann Paulini, Director of Unesco Regional Office in Doha, and Wang Xiaoping, Member of the Leadership of the Chinese

Ministry of Culture and Tourism, representative of the People’s Republic of China.

Al Farsi said that Unesco International Network meetings will be held at the Grand Millennium Hotel with the participation of several countries, namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, South Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan, Iran, Germany, Russia, Georgia and Mongolia, as well as the

management of the Silk Road Digital Platform —Unesco Regional Office, Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and China World Peace Foundation.

The Chinese Exhibition of Silk, Tea and Ceramics will be hosted by the National Museum on October 29, and will be organised by the China National Museum. The General Forum entitled “Contribution of Sea Routes in the Development of the Common Cultural Heritage” will be held at the Cultural Club on October 30 and a trip to Nizwa Castle in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on October 31.

Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum, said that the Chinese exhibition “Silk, Tea and Ceramics” to be hosted by the National Museum on October 29, is divided into five subdivisions.

