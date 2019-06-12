Sultanate to host prestigious World Hospital Congress

Muscat, June 12 – In a boost for Oman’s credentials as a destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition (MICE) events, the globally renowned International Hospital Federation (IHF) has selected Muscat as the venue of the 43rd edition of its World Hospital Congress from November 6 to 9. The event is likely to be a high profile gathering of healthcare professionals from around the globe and one-stop shop for the healthcare professionals seeking the opportunity and environment in which to engage in a 360-degree learning and knowledge-sharing experience among peers.

The World Hospital Congress thus would be an opportunity for the leaders of national and international hospital and healthcare organisations “to discuss key drivers of national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions in healthcare management and service delivery,” stated a web document of the renowned International Hospital Federation.

Registration for the WHC, according to the IHF sources, is now open and will end on August 15, as “the congress

will provide an amazing opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry, broaden their network, plus explore the hidden beauty of Oman. Early bird registration is open and will end on August 15,” said the source.

With the theme of ‘People at the heart of health services in peace and crisis’, the WHC has lined up discussion on various sub themes like ‘Resilient health services’, ‘Health investment for prosperity’, and ‘Innovation for health impact’.

“The 43rd World Hospital Congress will be emphasising the importance of people-centred health services in times of peace and crisis. The situation of crisis is making people more vulnerable, and health services must provide such protection as they do when life is like a quiet river.

“To respond to peoples’ expectations, health services must be supported by investments contributing to prosperity of the country, resilience to all possible issues, and innovation to increase health gain.

“To bring people at the heart of health services in peace and in times of crisis, health services must be responsive, supportive and prospective,” said

the source while explaining the WHC theme.

