Sultanate to Host MENA Innovation Forum in Education 2019

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, in cooperation with the Brains Innovation Summits, will hold an introductory lecture on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Innovation Forum in Education in 2019, which will be held in September in Muscat. The forum will be attended by ministers and decision makers in education, communications, information technology as well as private sector institutions and investors. Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, said “We expect cooperation with the private sector to achieve the ambitious goals before us in order to realise the Oman Vision 2040, especially in ICT in innovation and education. We work with the Arab Mind Foundation team and participate in this forum to promote and bring in new investments and technology transfer initiatives that will be directly linked to finding more employment opportunities and training in practical skills for the promising youth of Oman.” — ONA

Related