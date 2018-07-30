Sultanate to host Ironman Championship in March

Muscat: The Sultanate will host for the first time next year’s triathlon race. The first tournament, known as Oman 5i50 will be launched in November 2018, while the Oman Ironman Championship (70.3) will be held on 9 March 2019.

The registration for the championship opened on July 26, 2018. The Sultanate’s hosting of Oman Ironman Championship 70.3 for

the first time was announced in the press conference held today in Muscat.

Three events will take place in Muscat, including swimming, cycling and running. The Omani environment, which combines

authentic Arab culture and Modern life is the ideal destination for the Iron Man Championship with the support of the Ministry of Tourism.

The event is organized by the Ironman Foundation and in collaboration with Wanda Sports and Triathlon Middle East.

The Sultanate will also host the first Triathlon 5i50 in November 2018. The race is an ideal preparation for the main event to be held on 9 March 2019. The racers will have to swim 1.5 km, bike 40 km and run 10 km.

The Ironman race will include swimming for 1.9 km, cycling for 90.1 km and 21.1 km.

The contestants will be able to get to know the most famous attractions in the Omani capital and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of the Sea of Oman on the shoreline of Muscat.

The winners will qualify to International Ironman Championship to be held in Nice, France in 2019.

The cycling route will also take place across the beach area, where bikers will take a route through all of Muscat’s main attractions

including the Royal Opera House, the Muttrah Gate, the Sea Road, Al Bustan Palace and Al Wadi Al Kabir Road, in addition to 18 November Expressway. –ONA