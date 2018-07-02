Sultanate to host global leaders at 32nd IRU World Congress

MUSCAT, JULY 2 – Under the auspices of Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty, Oman will host the International Road Union (IRU) World Congress titled ‘Innovation on the Move’. A platform for global decision-makers to exchange ideas, debate solutions and define the future of the transportation and logistics industry, the congress will be organised by the IRU and co-hosted by ASYAD and the Ministry of Transport and Communications. From November 6 to 8, government ministers, business executives and logistics experts will come together at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre to network, discuss and explore innovative solutions on road transport and trade.

“The IRU World Congress’s selection of Oman to host such a prestigious event is a testament to quality and future of the transportation and logistics infrastructure within the Sultanate,” said Eng Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of Transport at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Chairman of the IRU World Congress Organizing Committee. “Oman is an up and coming logistics hub with a modern and fast diversifying economy. We continue to leverage innovation as a tool to advance in today’s highly competitive and connected global market.”

Over three days, leaders from around the world will come together to shape the future of road transport and trade. Centred around innovation, the programme will address logistics, technology and the rapidly revolving industry. With innovative and interactive sessions, participants will be able to network and exchange ideas and best practices.

Nabil bin Salim al Bimani, Group Chief Ports and Freezones at ASYAD and Member of the IRU World Congress Organizing Committee said, “As Oman’s flagship logistics group, this event will further support our efforts to lead the implementation of the Sultanate’s Logistics Strategy 2040 and raise Oman’s logistics’ profile on the global stage. Businesses and regulators are all facing increasing market disruption. This event brings renowned experts and high profile speakers together to examine the challenges and create solutions affecting the world’s transport and trade networks.”

Situated at the centre of some of the most dynamic transport and trade corridors in the world, Oman is working on becoming one of the leading logistics players in the coming years. With development in transportation, trade and logistics, combined with the Sultanate’s 2020 and 2040 strategies in place, the country has come to the forefront as an ideal host for the 2018 IRU World Congress.

Boris Blanche, Managing Director at IRU said, “Transport, logistics and mobility are changing quickly, becoming increasingly digital, connected and automated. At the heart of ancient and modern trade corridors, with its comprehensive logistics strategy and ongoing reform of passenger transport, Oman is an excellent place for the industry, governments and the international community to come together this November. With ASYAD’s strong commitment, the IRU Congress will help determine the future of road transport, driving debate in particular on trade and innovation in the region and beyond.”

IRU is an international organisation that represents national road transport associations across the globe and their members, the hundreds of thousands of road transport companies who provide commercial road transport services across the planet every day. With 70 years of experience in bringing both the public and private sectors together, IRU has facilitated the proposal of new standards, and training while raising awareness, which has helped transform road transportation. The organisation has contributed to safer roads, a boost in trade, economic growth and making transport more sustainable.

ASYAD is a government holding company and the premier provider of integrated logistics services within the Sultanate of Oman. The company manages a diverse portfolio that includes but is not limited to: free zones, ports, transport companies and logistics support services companies. ASYAD actively seeks innovative opportunities to create value while becoming a leader within the sector. With a unique business structure differentiating the company in the market, ASYAD is able to continuously deliver competitive multi-modal logistics services.

Related