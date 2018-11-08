Oman 

Sultanate to host Busworld conference in 2021

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busworld International to host the World Expo in Oman in 2021, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East.

The Sultanate’s hosting of the conference aims at exchanging experiences and views on the future of the bus industry and its manufacturing methods in line with global developments, highlighting the latest digital solutions, developments in the electric bus industry, solar buses, self-driving buses, the latest technologies in transportation and advanced passenger information systems inside buses and information-display screens.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of concluding the IRU World Congress at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre by Ahmed bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Mwasalat and Jan Deman, Director of Busworld Academy.

“Organising this World Bus Conference comes as part of the context of Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD) to promote the Sultanate as an investment and logistics hub,” said the CEO of Mwasalat.

He pointed out that Busworld has chosen the Sultanate based on the Sultanate’s logistic capabilities and adopting best practices in the bus transport sector. The international expo is expected to be attended by experts and specialists in the manufacturing of buses of various sizes and companies specialised in technology programmes to develop the transport sector in terms of its uses, manufacturers and suppliers of buses. –ONA

 

