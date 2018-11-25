Sultanate to host ARADO annual conference

Muscat: The Sultanate will host tomorrow (Monday) the 18th annual conference of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) of the Arab League, under the auspices of Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

The conference will be held at Al Bustan Palace Hotel under the theme “The Role of Arab Governments in Achieving Goals of Sustainable Development 2030”. The conference will discuss several themes related to the future and roles of governments in the Arab countries, which will contribute to developing and improving the competitiveness of Arab economies in light of the international challenges and the requirements of the era to achieve goals of sustainable development.

The conference focuses on goals and objectives of sustainable development 2030, planning mechanisms and requirements, and how to improve the performance of the government in the basic areas of the Arab economies that are in line with the requirements of globalization and paying attention to the mass mobilization of modern technology and other themes.

The conference also aims at motivating governments and public administration in the Arab countries to utilize their potentials and capacities to adapt to the requirements of globalization to improve the position of the Arab economies over the next ten years to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan and expanding cooperation with specialized international institutions.

The conference aims to use the potentials and identify the directions and options for developing the roles of governments and ensuring their responsiveness to the benefits of the sustainable development goals in the Arab countries 2030, according to a set of mechanisms that include working to achieve excellence of government institutions, dissemination of innovations, exchange of experiences, available resources and Arab success stories.

The conference will be attended by ministers, undersecretaries, secretaries-general of Arab governments, directors-general and senior officials of government institutions, stakeholders in the field of sustainable development, members of the People’s Assemblies, parliaments, legislative and judicial bodies and managers of commercial banks. –ONA