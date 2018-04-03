Sultanate to establish more seismic centres

Noah al Maamary –

Muscat, April 3 –

The Sultanate plans to establish more earthquake monitoring centres in the coming period.

At present, there are 20 monitoring stations across the country, besides a monitoring station belonging to the United Nations, the Earthquake Monitoring Center (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) said.

Dr Issa al Hussain, Director, EMC, said the national staff working in the seismic centres are highly qualified and capable of handling any emergencies.

He said there are 250 seismic centres in the GCC, underscoring the importance of a unified database to provide faster and more accurate reading than those provided by a single monitoring centre.

Bader al Rumhi, Director of Forecasting at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), said the early warning system launched recently in Oman provides quick information on tsunami waves.

The official affirmed that the country’s ability to issue the first warning on tsunami waves within six minutes.

Five marine radars have been set up along the Sultanate’s coast, each one covering 250 km. PACA intends to increase the number of marine radar stations to 10.

