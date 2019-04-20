Sultanate to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day

MUSCAT, APRIL 20 – The Sultanate will participate in the World Intellectual Property Day which is celebrated annually around the world on April 26.

This year the day is being celebrated under the theme “Reach for Gold: Copyright and Sports.” The intellectual property department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the strategic use of intellectual property rights in sports has huge potential to support economic development in a variety of ways. This include revenue from sales of sports’ items and services, innovation support, commercial development, business and employment as well as profits of spending foreign currencies, strengthening of international trade, promoting values, improving health, social well-being and the spirit of competition.

“The World Intellectual Property Day is an opportunity to highlight the role played by intellectual property rights in all its branches including patents, trademarks, industrial designs and writers copyright in the promotion of creativity and innovation”, said Ahmad bin Mohammed al Saidi, Director of the Intellectual Property Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He said that during the celebrations, the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Intellectual Property Department, events would be organised from April 28 to 30 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“The celebrations will have participation from all GCC countries and a number of government and private sector institutions and academies of the Sultanate”, Al Saidi said.

During these celebrations, presentations would be made by the concerning authorities of the intellectual property rights in the Sultanate.

They would highlight the importance of intellectual property rights and relations of sports with it.

A Gulf Innovation Exhibition would also be organised on the side lines of this activity.

“The innovations participating in the competition of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be evaluated for the best idea in the field of sports”, he added.

