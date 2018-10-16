Local 

Sultanate takes part in WHO meeting

Oman Observer

Khartoum: The 65th Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, was inaugurated by President Omar al Bashir of Sudan in Khartoum on Monday. The Sultanate’s official delegation participating in the meetings is led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. The meetings address several strategic and health issues including advancing Universal Health Coverage, promoting health and well-being, optimising WHO’s performance, engaging the private sector in UHC, preparing a draft for the Global Action Plan on refugees and migrants, and a draft for the WHO Global Strategy on Health, Environment and Climate Change.

