Sultanate takes part in Tehran book fair

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, is participating in the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair being held from April 23 to May 4 in the Iranian capital.

Participation in this annual event with an Omani pavilion provides for a literary and knowledge forum, as it contains books on various branches of literature and knowledge. It also activates cultural cooperation between the two countries and also enables intellectual and literary communication, in addition to boosting exchange of ideas on authoring, publishing and other activities related to printing and book industry.

Omani writers get an opportunity to interact with their counterparts in the Arab as well as other foreign countries.

The Sultanate pavilion includes a large number of publications and titles in various literary, artistic, intellectual, scientific and other disciplines.

— ONA

