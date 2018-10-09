Sultanate takes part in Saudi agriculture, water expo

Riyadh: The Sultanate, represented by the Fisheries and Agricultural Development Fund (FADF), is participating in the 37th International Exhibition of Agriculture, Water and Agro-Industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme “With Innovation and Technology We Irrigate the Future of Agriculture and Trade”. The exhibition includes a number of specialized shows and the review of agricultural, animal products and services, organic agriculture and its products, fish farming and others. The Fund’s participation in the exhibition included introducing the Fund and its achievements in the agricultural, livestock and fisheries sectors and the future directions towards sustainable development, as well as presenting success stories of FADF-financed projects in the fields of breeding and producing Omani honey, processing and packaging of Omani dates and products of rural and coastal women. — ONA

