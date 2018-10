Geneva: The delegation representing the Sultanate of Oman participated in the meetings of the 139th Inter-Parliamentary Union being held in Geneva on Monday. Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, and Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, participated in the meeting of the General Assembly of national parliaments of the 139th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

