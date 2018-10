Rome: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, participated in the forty-fifth session of FAO Committee on World Food Security, being held in Rome, Italy, from October 15 to 19. The delegation of the Sultanate is led by Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. The conference discussed food security, malnutrition, and the relationship between migration, agriculture and rural development. — ONA

