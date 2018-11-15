Sultanate takes part in Arab League Emergency Meeting on Palestine

Cairo: Deliberations of the emergency meeting of the Arab League at the level of the permanent delegates began at the Arab League HQs today to tackle implications of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League.

The meeting is held upon a request of Palestine and support of the Arab Member States of the Arab League to address the developments of the Israeli repeated military aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip, its infrastructure and the entire Palestinian territories, which claimed the lives of martyrs and dozens of wounded people, in addition to the destruction of a large number of residential, academic and media buildings and institutions. –ONA