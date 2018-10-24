Sultanate takes part in anti-graft forum

Copenhagen: The Sultanate is taking part in 18th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) and the fourth meeting for the International Corruption Hunters Alliance (ICHA), hosted by Denmark in cooperation with the World Bank and International Transparency Organization. The conference and meeting will continue up to October 26. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI). The IACC is an international platform to discuss the challenges facing governments while combatting corruption.

