Sultanate takes part in 32nd Tehran Book Fair

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, will participate in the 32ndTehran International Book Fair , from April 23rd to May 4th in Tehran, as part of the cultural goals based on introducing the Omani culture and Omani intellectual production.

This annual successful participation aims at activating the Omani pavilion as a literary and knowledge forum, as it contains books in various fields of literature and knowledge which will benefit the exhibitions, as well as activating the field of cultural cooperation between the two countries and intellectual and literary communication, in addition to boosting cultural exchange in authoring, activating the publishing activity and other activities related to the printing and book industry, and on the other hand to introduce the Omani writers in various countries of the worlds, Arab and foreign.

The pavilion of the Sultanate includes an extensive list of publications and titles in various literary, artistic, intellectual, scientific and other disciplines, in conjunction with the publications of some other institutions and government bodies. –ONA