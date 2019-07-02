Sultanate supports Palestinian cause

MUSCAT: A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the news circulating on some media and social media on establishing diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and the State of Israel as being baseless. The source affirmed that the Sultanate, however, is keen on exerting all efforts to create diplomatically conducive conditions to resume communication between all international and regional parties to enable them to work towards achieving peace between the Palestinian National Authority and the government of the State of Israel which leads to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine. Last week, the Sultanate has announced its decision to open a new diplomatic mission to the State of Palestine at the level of an embassy. A delegation from the Foreign Ministry will head to Ramallah to begin the procedures for opening the embassy. — ONA

Related