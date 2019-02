CAIRO: The Sultanate affirmed its support for Republic of Sudan and efforts of the Arab League and the Arab Parliament to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“Sudan is a sister country that has a prominent role in promoting joint Arab action and its people are a peace-loving people, reject violence and terrorism,” said Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura. He was addressing the Arab Parliament’s meeting of high-level Arab leaders at the session which devoted to lifting Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism and in the presence of heads of Arab parliaments. He added that the Sultanate is keen on the unity, security, stability of Sudan and strengthening its status.

Al Maawali added that the Sultanate is also keen on boosting, developing and taking care of the Arab joint work, on the basis of common objectives and that it is keen on this in various Arab meetings and conferences as the way to achieve sincere cooperation between our countries and the welfare and security of our peoples.

He added that the meeting comes in implementation of the resolution of Al Quds Summit held in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. He affirmed in this regard the Sultanate’s full support for the brothers in Palestine in their right to establish a Palestinian state with Eastern Al Quds as its capital.

He stressed that terrorism in all its forms is totally unacceptable, as it is prevented and warned of by various divine laws, international covenants, regulations and constitutions of various legislations, stressing that the Sultanate is clear in its principles in this regard and it follows the wise approach firmly established by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos with sincere determination, constant will and confident visions. — ONA

