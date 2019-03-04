SULTANATE SIGNS ARAB PROTOCOL

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Monday received Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, on the sidelines of the joint meetings between the Arab ministers of interior and justice held in the Tunisian capital Tunis. The Sultanate signed the Arab protocol on fighting human trafficking crimes especially on women and children (attached to the Arab convention on combating organised crime through the national borders) and the Arab protocol on the prevention of maritime piracy

and armed robberies.

