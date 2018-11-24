Sultanate, Saudi Arabia review cooperation in civil sector

MUSCAT: Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and Sulaiman bin Abdullah al Hamdan, Minister of Civil Service of Saudi Arabia on Saturday held talks at the ministry of civil service’s premises. Al Marhoon underscored the strong relations between the two brotherly countries stressing the importance of such visit in boosting the existing bilateral cooperation in the civil service and administrative development as well as the activation of IT and facilitation of procedures. He stressed the importance of continuation of partnership in the administrative fields of interest to both countries which aim at boosting the efficiency of the administrative performance and improving the quality of services rendered by government establishments.

The Saudi minister of civil service hailed the good relations binding the two brotherly countries in all fields including those related to civil service and administrative development. He reviewed the foundation of civil service sector in Saudi Arabia and its remits and organisational divisions pointing out to the importance attached by the Saudi government to civil service and the administrative and human resources development. — ONA

