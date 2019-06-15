Sultanate, Romania agree to boost bilateral relations

BUCHAREST: Monica Gheorghita, State Secretary for Global Bilateral Relations and Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, received Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry. The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of promoting them in various areas. A joint press release was issued marking 45 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries in which the two sides expressed their intent to expand the bilateral relations and to strengthen the partnership and cooperation between the two countries at all levels and fields.

The representatives of the two sides have decided to develop the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Romania by continuing regular consultations between the two ministries of foreign affairs every two years, or when deemed necessary alternately in the two countries. Consultations will be held at high-level and will address political, economic, commercial, scientific, technical and cultural aspects of bilateral relations. They also decided to exchange views on bilateral and international issues and corroborate positions on issues of mutual interest within the framework of international law, and to deepen the understanding of their respective foreign policies on a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The both sides have agreed to continue expanding cooperation between the embassies of the Sultanate and Romania in all countries, as well as between the permanent missions of both states to international organisations. Consultations focused on avenues of cooperation by promoting and supporting the exchange of high-level visits and contacts between the two countries at government, economic, cultural, scientific and educational institutions, as well as between the business sectors. They decided to further promote trade and investment by supporting and enhancing the relationships between the relevant organisations.

The visit of the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry to Romania included a meeting with PM Viorica Dăncilă, as well as meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economy, Minister of Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister of National Education, Minister of Health, Minister of Culture and National Identity, and other Romanian officials. — ONA