MUSCAT: The Sultanate expressed its deep regret over the escalation of unjustified violence in Yemen and in particular the firing of ballistic missiles at cities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the ongoing regional and international efforts and consultations are being made to find political solutions for the war in Yemen. The Foreign Ministry said Oman urges all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, which may destroy those efforts.

