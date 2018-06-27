Sultanate ranked fourth in KPMG report for 2018 in Arab World

Amsterdam: The Sultanate of Oman ranked fourth in the Arab world in a report published by the world Growth Promise Indicator (GPI 2018) issued by KPMG, one of the world’s largest professional services companies based in the Netherlands.

The Sultanate was ranked 47th in the world as it got 5.59 points in Macroeconomic Stability, 5.69 points in the Openness index, 5.19 points in Human Development, 4.21 points in Infrastructure Quality and 6.17 points in Institution Quality related to Government Efficiency.

The report monitors countries’ success in achieving sustainable growth and reaching their maximum potentials.

The report affirmed that the real achievements of countries are the result of efforts to develop and improve the infrastructure particularly in the field of technological readiness.

It added that some countries seek to accelerate the development process through smart investments in technology or infrastructure.

As global trade continues to recover, more countries would return to a further open position as those countries would be more prepared to learn from each other.

There will be tremendous opportunities for those who are willing to work cooperatively, the GPI report said.

The Netherlands topped the 181-nation indicator, followed by Switzerland, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Norway and Finland. — ONA

