Main Oman 

Sultanate provides necessary facilities for Head of Sana’s negotiating delegation to leave for Stockholm

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: As part of the Sultanate’s efforts to support the endeavors of the United Nations to hold consultations between the Yemeni parties, which will officially begin tomorrow Thursday 6, December, 2018 in the Swedish capital Stockholm, necessary facilities were provided today for the travel of Mohammed Abdul Salam, Head of the Sana’s negotiating delegation from Muscat to  Stockholm onboard Omani plane. –ONA

 

You May Also Like

ROP airlifts stranded tourists in Jabal Shams

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP airlifts stranded tourists in Jabal Shams

Bank Muscat wins top ranking in OER Top 20 awards

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat wins top ranking in OER Top 20 awards

Ominvest’s National Finance assists Zubair SEC member Recycling Services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ominvest’s National Finance assists Zubair SEC member Recycling Services