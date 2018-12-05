Sultanate provides necessary facilities for Head of Sana’s negotiating delegation to leave for Stockholm
Muscat: As part of the Sultanate’s efforts to support the endeavors of the United Nations to hold consultations between the Yemeni parties, which will officially begin tomorrow Thursday 6, December, 2018 in the Swedish capital Stockholm, necessary facilities were provided today for the travel of Mohammed Abdul Salam, Head of the Sana’s negotiating delegation from Muscat to Stockholm onboard Omani plane. –ONA