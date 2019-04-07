Sultanate participates in workshop for training officials in Arab parliaments

CAIRO: The State Council participated in the second annual high-level workshop for training officials in Arab parliaments and councils, organised by the Arab Parliament in Cairo, with the participation of 12 general secretariats of Arab councils and parliaments.

The State Council as represented by Khalid bin Juma al Hashimi, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Council.

The workshop is part of the Arab Parliament’s efforts to develop high-level training programmes that establish an Arab methodology for parliamentary training in accordance with the actual needs of the public secretariats in Arab councils and parliaments, based on practical aspects and the exchange of experiences and practices, to improve the efficiency of the cadres working in those secretariats.

The workshop also reflects the keenness of the Arab Parliament to strengthen the partnership with parliaments and Arab councils in the field of developing the skills of the employees of the General Secretariat by laying the foundations, principles and frameworks for high-level training programmes and courses that provide Arabic models for parliamentary work, and the crystallisation of an Arab strategy for parliamentary development.

In addition to the State Council, representatives of the Majlis Ash’shura, the Kuwaiti National Assembly, the Saudi Shura Council, the Bahraini parliament, the Bahrain Shura Council, the Jordanian Parliament, the Council of Representatives of Egypt, and Council of the Sudan and the Council of Representatives of the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya participated in the workshop.

