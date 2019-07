NEW YORK: The Sultanate is currently participating in the United Nations (UN) High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which is organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York. The Sultanate’s delegation, headed by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of Planning (SCP), includes members of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and representatives of the related entities of the public and private organisations, academic institutions and NGOs.

The Sultanate’s participation in the forum comes to review the first voluntary report on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

Dr Al Sunaidy and his delegation visited the exhibition which is part of the Sultanate’s participation in the forum on sustainable development. Dr Al Sunaidy and his delegation were briefed on the latest publications specially prepared for this exhibition.

The exhibition includes several government agencies which aim at highlighting the Sultanate’s efforts to achieve SDGs, especially on the theme of human empowerment, building a competitive economy, environmental stability and peace as a pillar of sustainability.

The forum is a key mechanism in the United Nations system for accountability, follow-up and review of the 2030 Plan for Sustainable Development and its goals at the global level.

MEETING WITH WB OFFICIAL

Dr Al Sunaidy on Wednesday met with Mahmoud Mohieldin, Vice-President of the World Bank for Sustainable Development 2030, on the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. They discussed the mechanisms of enhancing the areas of cooperation related to the implementation of sustainable development 2030 projects as one of the main themes of the national voluntary report, in which the Sultanate aims to provide new job opportunities in the upcoming economic projects.

Also on Wednesday, the Sultanate’s delegation held a meeting with a delegation of businessmen representing the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC). During the meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry stressed keenness of the Sultanate and the US on promoting the joint economic and trade relations. He pointed out that this meeting with the private sector from the American side contributes in pushing mechanisms of cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields, especially in the technological area. — ONA