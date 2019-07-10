Oman Sport Sports 

Sultanate participates in Qatar seminar

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Chef de Mission Ahmed al Gahdami took part in a seminar for Chef de Missions ahead of the first ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Qatar coming October. The two-day seminar was attended by Jassim bin Rashid al Buainain, Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary-General and ANOC Secretary-General Gunilla Lindberg in addition to Chef de Missions from all countries participating in the World Beach Games. During the seminar, preparations for the Games, stadiums and the Olympic Village were discussed.

You May Also Like

Chelsea crush debutants Qarabag on return to Europe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Chelsea crush debutants Qarabag on return to Europe

Secretary General of Royal Court Affairs meets horse owners, trainers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Secretary General of Royal Court Affairs meets horse owners, trainers

Isner, Karlovic advance at Newport

Oman Observer Comments Off on Isner, Karlovic advance at Newport