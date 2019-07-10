Sultanate participates in Qatar seminar

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Chef de Mission Ahmed al Gahdami took part in a seminar for Chef de Missions ahead of the first ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Qatar coming October. The two-day seminar was attended by Jassim bin Rashid al Buainain, Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary-General and ANOC Secretary-General Gunilla Lindberg in addition to Chef de Missions from all countries participating in the World Beach Games. During the seminar, preparations for the Games, stadiums and the Olympic Village were discussed.

