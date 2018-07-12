Sultanate Participates in ITU Global Symposium for Regulators

Geneva: The Sultanate, represented by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), participated in the ITU Global Symposium for Regulators, which was under the theme “New Regulatory Frontiers”, (ITU) held in Geneva, Switzerland, with the participation of a number of specialist, experts and decision makers from all member states in the union.

The symposium aims at promoting dialogue between organizers, policy-makers, and industry leaders in the field of ICT, and exchanging views on the main current issues related to this field such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Cyber Security.

In addition to attending the symposium, the Sultanate participated last Wednesday by presenting a working paper, which discussed digital identity and its role in raising information security in the provision of eServices in the sultanate and the relevant legislations and regulations. Through the paper, Yahya Nasser Alazri, Director of ITA/National Digital Certification Center, shared the sultanate’s experience in establishing an integrated and comprehensive system for the national digital identity within the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) project along with highlighting the challenges associated the project implementation.

Alazri also talked about the role of the national digital identity in enhancing information security and confidence and providing protection in making electronic transactions, reducing misuse cases and fraud and facilitating the delivery of eServices for residents and citizen’s.

Al-Azri also explained the procedures for obtaining the digital identity in the Sultanate and how to protect personal data and ensure its confidentiality, in addition to the role of digital identity in providing privacy and confidentiality when using eServices.