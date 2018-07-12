Sultanate participates in ITU Global Symposium for Regulators

GENEVA: The Sultanate, represented by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), participated in the ITU Global Symposium for Regulators, which was held under the theme ‘New Regulatory Frontiers’ in Geneva, Switzerland. A number of specialists, experts and decision-makers from member states participated.

The symposium aims at promoting dialogue between organisers, policy-makers and industry leaders in the field of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), and exchanging views on the major current issues related to this field such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Cyber Security.

Besides attending the symposium, the Sultanate presented a working paper, which discussed the digital identity and its role in raising information security in the provision of e-services in the Sultanate and the relevant legislation and regulations. Through the paper, Yahya bin Nasser al Azri, Director of ITA/National Digital Certification Center, shared the Sultanate’s experience in establishing an integrated and comprehensive system for the national digital identity within the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) project along with highlighting the challenges associated with the project implementation.

Al Azri also talked about the role of the national digital identity in enhancing information security and confidence and providing protection in making electronic transactions, reducing misuse cases and fraud and facilitating the delivery of e-services for residents and citizens.

Al Azri explained the procedures for obtaining the digital identity in the Sultanate and also shed light on how to protect personal data and ensure its confidentiality, in addition to the role of digital identity in providing privacy and confidentiality when using e-services.

— ONA

