Sultanate participates in 57th session of AALCO

Oman Observer

Tokyo: The Sultanate’s delegation, led by Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, is taking part at the 57th session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO), currently held in Tokyo, Japan. While delivering the Sultanate’s speech at the meeting, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi highlighted the achievements of the Sultanate in international law. He presented the Sultanate’s views on legal issues on the agenda of the meeting, such as the Sea Law, the International Commerce Law and the International Investment Law. He stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of international disputes. Shinzo Abe, the Japanese PM, received Dr Al Saeedi at the premises of the Council of Ministers in Tokyo and other heads of the delegations taking part at the AALCO meetings.

