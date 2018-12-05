Sultanate participates in 3rd UNWTO/UNESCO World Conference on Tourism and Culture in Istanbul

Istanbul: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture participated in the 3rd UNWTO/UNESCO World Conference on Tourism and Culture held in the Turkish City of Istanbul with a delegation headed by Shaikh Hamad bin Hilal al Maamari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Cultural Affairs.

The conference discussed the most important cultural and tourism projects among member countries and exchanged views on tourism and cultural strategies. The Sultanate paid particular attention to cultural tourism through the national strategy for Omani tourism in 2040. The Sultanate seeks to increase the efficiency of the tourism sector, and to activate numbers and quality of visitors to the Sultanate.

The conference also called for the preservation of the principles and foundations of cultural tourism and the importance of introducing modern technologies to develop the tourism and the cultural aspect, linked to the economic aspect, as well as the establishment of joint cooperative and investment relations between the public and private sectors. –ONA