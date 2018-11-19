SULTANATE, PAKISTAN REVIEW RELATIONS

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Monday Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields of common concern. The meeting was attended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, the Secretary-General and the two Advisers at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad, Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistani to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

