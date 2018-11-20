Sultanate, Pakistan Review Relations
Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos
Bin Said, Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for
International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal
Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office today
Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate,
currently visiting the Sultanate.
The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed
aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in
various fields of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh al-Manthri,
Chairman of the State Council, the Secretary-General and the two
Advisors at the Office of Sayyid Asa’ad, Ali Javed, Ambassador of the
Islamic Republic of Pakistani to the Sultanate and the delegation
accompanying the guest.