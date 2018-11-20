Sultanate, Pakistan Review Relations

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

Bin Said, Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for

International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal

Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office today

Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate,

currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed

aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in

various fields of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh al-Manthri,

Chairman of the State Council, the Secretary-General and the two

Advisors at the Office of Sayyid Asa’ad, Ali Javed, Ambassador of the

Islamic Republic of Pakistani to the Sultanate and the delegation

accompanying the guest.