Sultanate offers 175 scholarships to foreign students

Muscat, June 12 – The Ministry of Higher Education, represented by the Directorate-General of Scholarships, has increased the number of scholarships it offers to friendly and sisterly countries to 175 scholarships for 69 countries.

The move comes as part of the scholarship exchange programme.

The number of seats allocated to the programme has been increased gradually from 50 seats in the academic year 2009-2010 and new countries have also been added.

The Directorate-General of Scholarships affirmed that the Omani programme for scientific and cultural cooperation which

represented by the scholarships the Sultanate offers to students from the friendly and sisterly countries is one of the humanitarian and cultural bridges linking the Sultanate with the world.

This came at a meeting of Directorate-General of Scholarships with public and private higher education institutions. The universities were acquainted about the updates of the ministry’s programme for scientific and cultural cooperation with the other countries.

