Sultanate, New Zealand sign cooperation pact in tourism

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of New Zealand represented by the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Trade signed on Monday a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism recognizing the importance of the tourism sector as an important resource in promoting economic development. The memorandum was signed by Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and James Munro, non-resident Ambassador of New Zealand to the Sultanate.

The memorandum aims at exchanging of publications, promotional material, participating in exhibitions, festivals and tourism events.

The two parties will exchange information and expertise in investment opportunities in new tourist areas, especially infrastructure projects.

The memorandum between the Sultanate and New Zealand aims to encourage exchanging visits of officials and journalists, as well as media representatives to identify tourism components, besides exchanging legislation and regulations that govern the various fields related to tourism in both countries, including specifications concerning hotels, tourist villages and other tourist accommodation facilities and hotel management.

The memorandum included items related to the cooperation between the two parties to enhancing the role of the private sector in investing in various adventure tourism activities. — ONA

