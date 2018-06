Muscat: Eid al Fitr was celebrated in the Sultanate on Friday. His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, performed Eid prayers at Al Khour Mosque in Muscat on Friday on the first day of Eid al Fitr.

HH Sayyid Fahd was accompanied during the prayers by members of the royal family, the chairmen of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, ministers, under-secretaries, advisers and prominent figures.

Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judiciary Council, led the Eid prayers.

He began the Eid sermon with Takbir (exclaiming Allah is Great), glorifying and thanking Allah the Almighty for His many blessings, and thanking Allah for helping to complete the fasting in Ramadhan.

The Khutba (sermon) highlighted the rewards of Allah for those who kept the fast during Ramadhan, the commands of Allah the Almighty and rejection of evil doings, and lessons from praying, fasting and reciting the Holy Quran.

The sermon also called on avoiding differences and disunity.

Shaikh Dr Al Busaidi said that we celebrated the day when earth, sun and heavens are happy. “You have fasted and prayed at night following the tradition of our Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). You came today saying Takbir and thanking Allah for the righteous religion, Sharia and order.

He said Allah has been generous by providing us with this religion. “This religion has been the reason for our dignity and victory. Islam has gathered us and made us the best Ummah in the world. Allah said, ‘You are the best Ummah singled out for mankind: you enjoin what is right (ma’roof), forbid what is wrong (munkar), and believe in Allah’.”

He affirmed that maintaining the unity and discarding division is a sharia mandate and inevitable duty.

He noted that the unity of a nation revealed well at the time of hardships and crisis, such as floods, cyclones and other disasters.

At the end of the Khutba, he appealed to Allah to ensure good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He also prayed to Allah to safeguard the Sultanate of Oman and all Muslim countries and unify all Muslims towards good.

After the Eid prayer, Sayyid Fahd received the well-wishers on this occasion.

They expressed their best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty the Sultan health, happiness and a long life and the Sultanate of Oman further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan.

Sayyid Fahd thanked and wished all people a blessed and happy Eid.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty the Sultan blessings and well-being, and help His Majesty the Sultan to achieve further progress, peace and stability to the Sultanate and its people.

— ONA

