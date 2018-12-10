Sultanate marks Armed Forces Day today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is marking the Armed Forces Day, which falls on December 11 every year, on Tuesday. The Sultan’s Armed Forces have made a number of achievements in terms of organisation, training and armaments, thanks to the attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.



The sections of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Royal Guard of Oman will organise celebrations to mark the auspicious occasion at their units. The celebrations are aimed to reflect the greatness of the armed forces and pride over the level of progress and development the forces have achieved as well as the role played by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation and protecting the achievements of the Blessed Renaissance. — ONA