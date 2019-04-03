Sultanate marks Al Isra’a Wal Miraj

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, marked the blessed anniversary of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj. A celebration was held at the premises of the College of Sharia Sciences in Al Khuwair under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Shaikh Sultan bin Said al Hinai, Director of Preaching and Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, delivered a speech saying that the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) faced a multitude of difficulties while delivering the message but he never surrendered and instead he moved on with the help of Almighty Allah.

Al Hinai added that some people believe that the Al Isra’a Wal Miraj (Night journey and ascension) story is a figment of imagination which is impossible to be accepted at a time of knowledge and cosmic discoveries. But, God took Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Mecca to the farthest mosque in Jerusalem, and then to heaven on the night of the 27th of Rajab and then back to Mecca in the same night. In the following morning the prophet told the story to the believers describing to them in detail what he saw during his journey. On hearing the story, the believers accepted the story as true.

Al Hinai concluded his speech: “The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs would like to seize this opportunity to express greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty good health and long life. May this blessed occasion return while the Omani people and the Islamic Umma enjoy peace and stability.” — ONA