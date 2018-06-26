Sultanate, Lithuania hold political talks

MUSCAT: The eighth round of political consultations between the Sultanate and the Republic of Lithuania was held at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The consultations were chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Neris Germanas, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania. The consultations dealt with the bilateral relations and means of strengthening them in various fields to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries. It also dealt with the follow-up and implementation of the results of the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania to the Sultanate in February 2015.

The two sides discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation, trade exchange and exchange of views on various issues on the regional and international arenas and efforts to solve them peacefully.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Zahir al Hinai, Head of East Europe Department, Renatas Norkus, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Sultanate, and a number of officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Neris Germanas, and Renatas Norkus, Lithuanian Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), and their accompanying delegation visited the National Museum, within the framework of their current visit to the Sultanate.

The guest and his accompanying delegation toured various facilities of the museum, such as the Earth and Human Gallery, where they were briefed on museum, its antiquities in the halls, which include artifacts that embody the authentic Omani life.

The guests also visited the Maritime History Hall to familiarise with the history of the Omani ships, as well as touring the Prehistory Hall that hosts the oldest archaeological pieces in the Arabian Peninsula discovered in Oman, dating back to more than two millions years, in addition to the oldest censer, locally called ‘Mebkhara’ in Oman at the age of 4,500 years.

He also visited the Great of Islam Hall as he was briefed on the efforts of the Sultanate’s Government in preserving the Omani architectural heritage.

The Lithuanian guest was also briefed on the section of peaceful coexistence among religions, which documents the concepts of tolerance and religious coexistence in the Sultanate throughout history. — ONA

