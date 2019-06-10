Sultanate, Lithuania discuss cooperation

Trakai: The 9th session of the political consultations between the Sultanate and Lithuania was held in the Lithuanian city of Trakai on Monday. The session was jointly chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry and Neris Germanas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of boosting them, particularly in trade, culture, tourism, agriculture, health, science, technology and education. The session was attended by Abdulaziz bin Moosa al Kharousi and the Consul General of the Sultanate in Lithuania, as well as officials from both countries. — ONA

