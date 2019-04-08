Sultanate, Korea to bolster ties

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received on Monday a delegation of the Korean-Omani Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Youn Seung Hyun. The council chairman welcomed the delegation, praised the existing relations between the Sultanate and the Republic of Korea, and hoped that the visit will help to expand the horizons of cooperation between the two friendly countries based on the existing tie-ups in the scientific and economic fields.

He highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral relations and pushing them to greater horizons by encouraging the private sector in both countries to invest and enhance trade exchange, and encourage tourists to visit the Sultanate in light of its attractive tourist elements. He also underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation in industrial, technological, scientific and cultural fields, in line with the distinguished diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

The head of the Korean-Omani Parliamentary Friendship Group affirmed that Korea highly esteems His Majesty the Sultan and his wise policies on supporting the stability of the region and enhancing international peace and security.

Youn Seung Hyun said that his current visit to the Sultanate comes within the framework of keenness to consolidate bilateral relations with the Sultanate and enhance cooperation between them in many fields. He pointed out the importance of educational and research cooperation between the two countries through mutual scholarships and cooperation in tourism. In addition, he expressed his conviction that there are many promising sectors of bilateral cooperation, including the industrial, agricultural and fisheries sectors, noting the role of joint parliamentary committees between the two countries in the development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, State Council Vice Chairman, and members of the council, Ahmed Mahfoodh Saleh al Saleh and Dr Said Mubarak Said al Muharrami and KANG Doho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate.

