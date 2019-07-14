Sultanate, Kenya discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

MUSCAT: Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, received in his office on Sunday Najib Balala, Minister of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya, and his delegation, who are on an official visit to the Sultanate from July 14 to 19. The Kenyan guest will meet with officials to discuss enhancing aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in many fields. Issues of mutual interest were reviewed and ideas and proposals were exchanged on potential areas of cooperation between the two sides in the tourism field.

Their itinerary includes a tour to major landmarks in the Governorate of Muscat, such as Royal Opera House Muscat, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science and the National Museum, in addition to visits to the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Dhofar to get acquainted with the major historical, natural and cultural attractions in the Sultanate. — ONA