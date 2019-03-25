Sultanate, Japan sign MoU on Military cooperation

The Sultanate and Japan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation. The agreement was signed by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Minister of Defence in Tokyo on Monday. An official reception was held for Sayyid Badr upon his arrival at the Ministry of Defence. The guard of honour gave military salute to Sayyid Badr, following which the national anthems of Oman and Japan were played. The minister then inspected the guard of honour. Sayyid Badr held talks with Iwaya during which they reviewed bilateral military cooperation and ways of enhancing them. Sayyid Badr also met Kentaro Sonoura, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan. — ONA

